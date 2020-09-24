‘Dragon Quest XI’ has passed 6million total sales, new trailer released

Square Enix has revealed that Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age has successfully managed 6million sales.

In a translated tweet on the official Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age’s Twitter page, the company celebrated the milestone that the game “has exceeded 6 million units,” and thanked fans for reaching that goal.

The game originally released in 2018 on PC and PS4, with a Definitive Edition of the game released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2019. However, it was recently announced that the Definitive Edition would be reaching all previously released systems, as well as debuting on the Xbox One as part of Game Pass. It’s expected to arrive on December 4.

A new trailer dropped during the Tokyo Game Show to provide a new look at the upcoming re-release and all of the Definitive Edition’s improvements, as well as introducing viewers to the world and story of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age. Check out the new trailer below:

The biggest feature is the ability to play the game in 2D mode, reminiscent of classic sprite work in the early Dragon Quest games. Players can switch between the 3D and 2D visuals between chapters and have the power to play the game in its entirety through either mode. It will also include the option to change between English or Japanese voice acting.

Also included is new story segments for companions, the ability to visit worlds from past Dragon Quest entries, rideable mounts, a full orchestral soundtrack, and more.

During the Tokyo Game Show the company also announced the release date for NieR Replicant, a remaster of the alternate version of NieR that originally released exclusively in Japan.

