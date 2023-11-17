‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ release date appears on PEGI site

The release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has appeared on the PEGI (Europe’s age ratings board) website.

The listing has the release date for the game as 22 March 2024, launching simultaneously across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Interestingly, the PEGI website also mentions in-game purchases. While this could refer to microtransaction elements in the game, it more than likely refers to potential downloadable content (DLC) that Dragon’s Dogma 2 could be getting after launch.

Despite the fact there’s no official word on whether the date is accurate, a new showcase will take place on November 28 at 1 PM PST (9 PM GMT). The showcase will be hosted by game director Hideaki Itsuno, along with producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, and feature “brand new gameplay reveals” for the upcoming title.

Earlier this month, in a Q&A, Capcom stated that in the “second half of this financial year, we plan to release Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in addition to a currently unannounced major title”.

While this was originally translated from Japanese to English as an “unannounced major title”, the official English release of the Q&A calls the game an “undisclosed major title”, suggesting it could be talking about Dragon’s Dogma 2.

If the date is accurate, then Capcom’s financial year (which runs from April 2023 to March 2024) has somehow become even busier. Just this year, the company has released Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy scheduled for launch in January 2024.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was first announced in June 2022, a decade after the original game was released, with a debut trailer appearing in a May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

