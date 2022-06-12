‘Dune: Spice Wars’ is getting multiplayer this month

Shiro Games has announced that Dune: Spice Wars will be updated to include multiplayer this month.

During the PC Gaming Show 2022, Shiro Games shared that multiplayer will arrive in Dune: Spice Wars in June. Along with the multiplayer announcement, Shiro Games also shared some brief footage of Dune: Spice Wars‘ multiplayer in action.

Advertisement

The game is currently available via Steam Early Access, and the game’s storefront page shares what players can expect:

“A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.”

“Scan the landscape for wormsign or risk losing your troops and spice harvesters to titanic sandworms who will burst through the dunes to swallow and devour them whole. Crush your opponents in combat, best them through political intrigue, and undermine them with your network of illusive spies.”

NME recently previewed Dune: Spice Wars and found that although strategy fans will find a lot to enjoy, it hasn’t managed to capture the essence of Frank Herbert’s universe just yet.

A roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars was released last month, which teased a new playable faction coming this summer.

Earlier in the year, Shiro Games shared how it tried to avoid taking inspiration from other films Dune:

Advertisement

“We tried to keep some distance from the previous Dune material out there because we really wanted to have our own take on it and express our own style. Plus, obviously having the opportunity to work within this world on Herbert’s legacy is a once in a lifetime chance to express ourselves and make our own mark within this universe as a video game developer.”

Today, PC fans have been treated to several major announcements – including the reveal of Persona 5 for PC and a chaotic new trailer for Tactical Breach Wizards.