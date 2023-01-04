‘Dungeons & Dragons’ publisher Wizards Of The Coast reportedly cancels at least 5 games

Wizards Of The Coast, the publisher behind Dungeons & Dragons, has reportedly cancelled at least five unannounced games that were in active development.

However, speaking to Blomberg, a spokesperson for the Hasbro-owned company said Wizards Of The Coast is still “committed to using digital games”.

The publisher, which is also behind Magic: The Gathering, said it “made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways.”

The report says that fewer than 15 members of staff will lose their jobs at Wizards Of The Coast. However, this reorganisation will also impact independent studios currently working on titles for the publisher, like OtherSide Entertainment (who was working on a Dungeons & Dragons game set in the Forgotten Realm) and Hidden Path Entertainment (who was developing an open-world D&D title).

Blomberg reports that the company has also cancelled an internal project code-named Jabberwocky and two other external games that were early in development.

According to PC Gamer, Wizards Of The Coast announced that “seven or eight” new Dungeons & Dragons games were in development back in 2019. So far, it’s released just one with 2021’s Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance being met with mixed reviews.

However the publisher is set to release Baldur’s Gate 3 in August 2023, with the Early Access version of the game receiving positive reviews.

Back in 2021, it was announced that Wizards Of The Coast was working on a big-budget G.I. Joe game.

Blomberg also reports that Wizards Of The Coast’s parent company Hasbro is suffering from financial difficulties, with shares down 40 per cent last year.

