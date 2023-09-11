‘Dying Light 2’ developer acknowledges “frustration” over microtransactions

Dying Light 2 developer Techland addressed the “frustration” over the game’s DL Points, a form of currency that would override the normal way of unlocking premium content.

Introduced in August, Dying Light 2‘s DL Points are comparable to Fortnite‘s V Bucks. Rather than purchasing a set of cosmetic content for a specific price, the set would cost a certain number of DL Points. The new currency could be purchased in tiers:

500 DL Points – $4.99

1,100 DL Points – $9.99

2,300 DL Points – $19.99

3,600 DL Points – $29.99

6,500 DL Points – $49.99

The total Points in the player’s account could then be spent on the premium content sets. Yet, the community criticised the fact that there was no real reason for the old system to be replaced.

Additionally, the cheapest items in the Dying Light 2 store cost 300 DL Points, meaning that 200 DL Points are left over even if they purchase the cheapest DL Point tier, and these can’t cover another transaction.

Pilgrims!

As always, we are gathering your feedback and hear your concerns. As far as we understand, a big part of the frustration stems from the pricing of the bundles and the resulting leftover DL Points. To figure out this issue, we’ve already started working on a couple of… — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 8, 2023

On September 8, Techland shared that it is “working on a couple of solutions proposed by the community” such as allowing players to purchase individual items in a set in order to use the leftover DL Points.

The team will continue to listen to fan feedback and assured that there will be an ask-me-anything session with franchise director Tymon Smetkala. Techland also asked for patience as these changes “will not happen overnight” while the developers take time to “rework the system”.

“Meanwhile, as a reminder, there are several bundles in the store that can be bought for less than 500 DL Points that you can grab now – or you can wait until we implement the solution suggested above,” concluded the Dying Light 2 developer.

