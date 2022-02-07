‘Dying Light 2’ mod makes night exploration far more difficult

A Dying Light 2 mod has released which aims to make night time much more challenging for “utterly deranged masochists” who download it.

As spotted by PCGamesN, Extreme Nights 2 is a mod that changes up how the day/night cycle in Dying Light 2 works.

Released on Saturday (February 5) and created by modder King, Extreme Nights V2 doubles the length of night in the game whilst halving sunlight hours.

With Extreme Nights V2, nights aren’t just longer – they’re much more dangerous. To make these longer nights even worse, King has “doubled the night time zombie crowd density” and warns that “starting a chase will spawn 24 volatiles on average”.

“The goal is simple. You need to skip to the night and kick a screamer in the face, and then you can fully enjoy the sweet delicacy of absolute night-time masochistic annihilation,” reads the mod.

This is a follow-up to the Extreme Nights mod for the original Dying Light, which similarly made leaving the safety of UV lights at night much more challenging.

You can download Extreme Nights V2 via its Nexus Mods page, which also includes instructions on how to install it.

In other Dying Light 2 news, developer Techland has said that fixing co-op stability and in-game award redemption is a priority. This follows a launch patch that included over 1000 fixes.

Just days before launch however, fans who pre-ordered Dying Light 2 demanded refunds due to a last-minute inclusion of Denuvo, an anti-piracy software that has repeatedly been accused of hampering performance on PC.

Elsewhere, Path Of Exile has reached its highest concurrent player count since launch. Shortly after the launch of its Siege Of The Atlas expansion, the isometric RPG hit a peak record of 158,882 players on the game at the same time.