‘Dying Light 2’ movement system was “difficult” to make work as one

Ahead of the game’s release, a Dying Light 2 developer from Techland has talked about the challenges of making sure that the parkour system worked as intended.

Speaking to PCGamesN, lead gameplay designer Bartosz ‘Glova’ Kulon talked about the struggles of perfecting the game’s movement saying “the whole parkour system, which we call the natural movement system, is built from small and big subsystems that need to collaborate and switch between each other. This is something that is really difficult.”

Making each of the subsystems work individually hasn’t been that big of a challenge for the team, with parkour elements such as wall-running “not that difficult”. Instead it’s how something like wall-running works within the whole system.

“You detect a wall-run surface, make the player stick to it, and play a good animation,” says Kulon. “The problem is that the surface could be a wall that also has ledges for climbing. So we have to avoid those ledges, because preventing wall-running on surfaces that aren’t even would actually limit the move a lot.”

According to the interview, the main aim for Dying Light 2 was for it to both build on the movement of the original game, and for it to actively fix issues from Dying Light as well. “We wanted our players to actually feel the difference in how they play between titles. That’s why The City is so different.”

“We had to analyse and build The City in collaboration with the player and AI moveset so the environment would support them.” Kulon told PCGamesN. “This complexity forced us to find solutions and balance when building The City and preparing the movement system.”

Dying Light 2 is releasing on February 4 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and coming to the Nintendo Switch via the Cloud.

