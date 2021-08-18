‘Dying Light 2’ to detail parkour, combat, and faction systems at Gamescom

Developer and publisher Techland has outlined its Gamescom 2021 plans, announcing a major update for its upcoming horror title Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The third episode of Techland’s behind-the-scenes online series ‘Dying 2 Know’ will premiere as a live stream at 7pm BST on August 26, as part of this year’s Gamescom show. Where previous instalments have focused on the game’s release date – December 7, coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC – or its story, the next episode will explore the game’s mechanics.

The “Gamescom edition” will be hosted by Dying Light 2 lead game designer Tymon Smektała, and will reveal more about parkour and combat. A new gameplay trailer is also set to appear.

“Parkour is a key element of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and the episode goes into detail on how to creatively use parkour to enhance the gameplay style and the development of an advanced and realistic movement system,” Techland said, via a statement, “as well as how to mix complex parkour moves into combat.”

Players will also find out “how powerful” protagonist Aiden’s hands and legs can be. Beyond melee abilities though, the studio promises to detail “an impressive arsenal of deadly tools”, including “the inspirations behind the weapons in the game”. It will also explore how factions work, with player choice impacting how the story progresses and the world develops.

In June 2021, Dying Light 2 animation director Dawid Lubryka also touched on how pivotal parkour will be to the game, saying “We’re building Dying Light 2 around the simple rule [of] ‘ground is death, and rooftops are life'”.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the sequel to 2015’s Dying Light and like its predecessor, it’s set to offer a speedy first-person experience set in a world ravaged by a zombie apocalypse, with survivors struggling against the undead and rival groups of humans alike. Techland has said the follow-up will offer a world map four times larger than the first game.

