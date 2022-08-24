‘Dying Light 2’ to release first single-player DLC in October

Techland has confirmed the release of the first single-player downloadable content (DLC) for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

READ MORE: How ‘Dying Light 2”s parkour stumbles into mediocrity

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Bloody Ties is set for launch October 13 and will be playable on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Advertisement

A description of the Bloody Ties DLC reads: “In Bloody Ties, players will embark on a new story adventure, you will reach the epicentre of death, wealth and absolute splendour in a stunning location; The Carnage Hall. This old opera building is full of challenges and quests, surprising new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover.”

You can check out the trailer below:

In a post on its website, Techland went on to explain how protagonist “Aiden enters a bloodsport tournament where the greatest combatants fight to the death. Quickly realising that the quest for fame is just the beginning, he finds himself involved in a plot for power and revenge.”

Players who pre-order the DLC will get access to the Aristocrat pack on September 6, which includes an exclusive weapon and outfit.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Dying Light 2 released Chapter 2: A Huntress And A Hag with Techland previously saying that it hoped to release new chapters every three to four months.

“We still want Chapters to be released regularly, to incentivise players to come back to the game,” said Dying Light 2 game designer Karol Langier. “We’ll be adding events that will have different unique rewards, but this content is here to stay.”

Elsewhere during Opening Night Live, a new trailer for WB Montréal’s Gotham Knights revealed the release date has been brought forward, players were given a first look at in-game footage for Goat Simulator 3 and a release date for Dead Island 2 was finally confirmed, alongside a new zombie-filled cinematic trailer that featured in-game footage.