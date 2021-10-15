‘Dying Light’ is getting a next gen patch

Survival horror game Dying Light is getting a next gen console patch, updating the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Developer Techland revealed that the game, which was released in 2015, will be getting updated for next gen consoles. But they couldn’t say when that update would be coming.

“We’re currently working on a next-gen patch for Dying Light 1,” they said via Twitter. “More details coming in the future :)”

We're currently working on a next-gen patch for Dying Light 1 – more details coming in the future 🙂 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) October 14, 2021

Dying Light may have been released over six years ago, but the popular survival horror game still receives updates – even with its sequel due to launch in February 2022. A recent update to Dying Light, released yesterday, includes additions to its Hellraid DLC as well as minor bug fixes.

Dying Light Update 1.39 (also known as Dying Light Enhanced Edition Update 1.30) includes:

Support for Hellraid DLC including:

New items and blueprints

New explorable map areas in Raid Mode

New Armory section in HUB area

New Potions on Raid Mode map

Updated Tutorial Screens and new Hints

Support for Live Events

New weapons and blueprints

New outfit with new perk/skill

New thematic additions to Slums and Old Town maps

Support for ‘Be the Zombie’ mode

Balancing update

Support for additional dockets

Fix for open inventory crash after back from Hellraid

Minor bug fixes

A next gen patch would presumably bring the original Dying Light up to modern standards, with the oft requested 4k resolution and 60fps. But other next gen features could also be added such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for the PS5’s DualSense controllers.

