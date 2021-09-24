‘Dying Light: Platinum Edition’ gets release date confirmed for Switch

Techland has confirmed the release date of Dying Light: Platinum Edition on Nintendo Switch, which will launch just in time for spooky season.

After it was leaked earlier this summer, the developer confirmed last month that the open world survival zombie game would be coming to the hybrid console as a complete package.

Fans finally got to see the 2015 game running on Switch hardware during the Nintendo Direct last night (September 23), which confirmed its release on the console will be on October 19.

For a more thorough look at how it runs, a new trailer was also released, which can be viewed below:

The trailer also confirmed that the Switch version will include brand new features prepared especially for the platform, including HD rumble, touchscreen, gyro aiming, and motion control support, as well as the ability to play co-op through local wireless and online multiplayer.

Dying Light: Platinum Edition comes with all expansions from the full season pass, offering content on top of the base game that the developer claims adds up to “100 hours of gameplay” for a single playthrough.

During the Nintendo Direct stream, it was also confirmed that a cloud version of Dying Light 2 will also be coming to Switch. It will launch on February 4, 2022, the same date as its release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game was recently delayed from its December release date, as the team explained, “We want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don’t want to compromise on this.”

Master both parkour and tactical combat to survive in this brutal open-world action RPG. Choose sides and decide the fate of the City when Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version comes to #NintendoSwitch on 04/02/2022. pic.twitter.com/xgtGecVpBW — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 23, 2021

In other post-apocalyptic news, Nintendo announced Kirby And The Forgotten Land, which sees its adorable pink mascot character transported to an abandoned world from a past civilisation that has more in common with The Last Of Us.

Naughty Dog is also getting ready to reveal brand new content to celebrate The Last Of Us Day on September 26.