E3, the world’s biggest gaming convention and expo, has announced the dates for E3 2021, which is also slated to be a “reimagined” experience, organisers said.

Per gamesindustry.biz, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which runs E3, revealed that next year’s event will be held from June 15 to 17. Specific details on the event have yet to be disclosed, but the organisation has hinted at major changes.

ESA announced in early March its decision to pull the plug on this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time since 1995 that E3 will not take place as planned. In a statement, ESA said that it was “exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020”.

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

One major E3 2020 exhibitor, Microsoft, has announced its own digital event that will take place over the dates that E3 had been planned for. ”This year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play around the world via a digital event. We will share details on timing and more in the coming weeks,” the company said in a press statement, according to The Verge.

Also slated to appear at E3 this year were Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda, SEGA, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two, Bandai Namco, Warner Bros and more. This would have been the second year without Sony at the conference, as the company opted to instead focus on the impending launch of the PlayStation 5.

Other gaming and tech events, including the Game Developers Conference, Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference and Google I/O have also been cancelled this year.