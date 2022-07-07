E3 2023 to be run by PAX organiser ReedPop

It’s been announced that event organiser ReedPop will be partnering up for the annual gaming event E3 in 2023 alongside the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

This follows news from June where the ESA confirmed that E3 would be returning in 2023 as both a digital and in-person event.

The two organisations will co-host E3 2023 in Los Angeles, with ReedPop saying it will honour “what’s always worked” about E3, and company president Lance Fensterman adding that ReedPop is “going to build a world-class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and websites,” (via GamesIndustry.biz).

ReedPop is behind a number of in-person events like EGX, PAX, Star Wars Celebration and New York Comic-Con, alongside games media websites under the Gamer Network, like Eurogamer, GamesIndustry.biz, VG247 and Rock Paper Shotgun.

Head of Games B2B at GamesIndustry.biz Christopher Dring will be involved with next year’s E3, and he wrote on the website that “E3 undoubtedly has questions to answer, and criticism to react to.”

“How do you make the event good for consumers, when so many of the games are behind closed doors?” he continued. “How do you bring in fans and improve the experience for business attendees at the same time? How do you make it more accessible to more developers, and not reliant on an increasingly consolidating number of AAA publishers?

“That desire to unite the industry, irrespective of whether they’re part of the show or not, extends around the world, too. E3 is already a global event, and we want to take that further.”

News of E3’s return and change-up next year also follows the announcement from Summer Games Fest host Geoff Keighley that his now annual event will also take on a hybrid approach. Whilst that show has taken the spotlight of E3 in recent years due to the event’s cancellation, it’s currently unclear how both events may attempt to co-exist when showing off an array of publisher’s video games next year.

