E3 drops plans for an online event in 2020 after COVID-19 cancellation

E3, the world’s largest gaming expo and convention, will no longer be holding a digital event in lieu of the live event, which has been scrapped due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In its original cancellation statement, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said that it was “exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020”.

However, E3 today (April 8) backtracked and announced that the “online experience” will not go ahead. An E3 representative cited COVID-19 “disruptions” as the reason, according to PC Gamer. In place of the online event, E3 will be “working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months”.

E3 has not yet announced the exhibitors and companies it will work with for individual presentations, as several companies have begun putting together their own online events to showcase their latest offerings.

One major E3 2020 exhibitor, Microsoft, has announced its own digital event that will take place over the dates that E3 had been planned for. “This year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play around the world via a digital event. We will share details on timing and more in the coming weeks,” the company said in a press statement, according to The Verge. It is not known if Microsoft and E3 will come to an agreement to host the event together.

In other E3 news, per gamesindustry.biz, the ESA, which organises the convention, revealed that next year’s event will be held from June 15 to 17. Specific details on the event have yet to be disclosed, but the organisation has hinted at major changes to the format.