E3 sets dates for in-person 2023 return

E3 has set dates for a live return in 2023, and will take place from June 13 to June 16. “Partnered digital events and showcases” will also feature from June 11.

For the first time since 2019, E3 will return in person next June, and will have three days assigned for industry professionals and two days for general public admissions. The event will take place at E3’s usual home at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

The LACC will be divided into two main halls, with separate spaces for industry attendees and those attending as game fans. The first three days will be set aside for the media, developers and publishers to network and meet, whilst the final two days – with one day of overlap – will be more focused on fans meeting developers, content creators and notable personalities in the gaming industry.

Advertisement

Gaming consumers will be given the chance to go hands-on with upcoming games, and a dedicated “theatre of content” will be open to ticket holders throughout these days.

E3 2023 runs from June 13 through June 16 with "partnered digital events and showcases" kicking off on June. 11. E3 biz days take place from June 13-15, public days are 15-16. First E3 under Reedpop management. — Brian Crecente (@crecenteb) September 26, 2022

As previously reported, E3 2023 will be run by PAX organiser Reedpop, alongside the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). Reedpop had previously confirmed the return of the in-person event for E3 2023, and said that it would honour “what’s always worked” for the gaming event.

The team has set certain goals for E3 (via, GamesIndustry) which includes making a “better business event” which is easier to “connect, meet and conduct interviews”, making a better “consumer experience where there are things for fans to actually do” and finally to “partner, support and be friends with everyone announcing games” at and around E3, whether they’re in the convention centre or not.

Attendees will also be able to connect using an E3 app and hold meetings throughout business-dedicated days. Businesses, developers and exhibitors don’t need to be on-site to agree to be included in the official app, and it extends the possibilities of arranging meetings.

The show also promises to be more accessible to indie developers and publishers and enable them to showcase titles in a hall that is open to gamers, for hands-on experiences.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a treasure hunt-style exhibition for Pokémon art from the Kanto region is coming to Manchester’s Trafford Centre next month (October 17).