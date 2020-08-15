EA Access and Origin are being rebranded to EA Play

Electronic Arts (EA) will be rebranding Access and Origin Access Basic to the newly formed EA Play.

In an update from EA, the switch up will also change Origin Access Premier, the premium version of the service, to EA Play Pro. The new branding is set to commence on August 18.

Up until this point, EA Play has been the title used for the company’s showcase of new titles, with the latest instalment providing a deep dive into Star Wars: Squadrons and pleasing fans with the announcement of a new Skate.

Now, the presentation will be called EA Play Live.

The company stated in the post that the reasoning behind the shift is that “moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our (EA) services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.”

All the benefits members have accrued over their time with the subscriptions will carry over to the new programme. New exclusive perks will roll out over time beginning with “in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles.”

The new direction comes ahead of EA merging with Steam to make its subscription based service available through the platform.

Over the past few months, more titles from EA’s library have made their way to Steam after the two companies made a partnership last year.

At the time of its announcement Mike Blank, EA’s senior vice president of player networks, stated that “we want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play. Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal.”