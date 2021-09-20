EA acquires ‘Golf Clash’ studio Playdemic for over £1billion

EA has completed an acquisition of UK studio Playdemic, which is best known for creating the popular mobile game Golf Clash.

Today (September 20) EA confirmed that it has finalised a cash deal to purchase Playdemic from Warner Bros. Games, paying $1.4billion (£1.04billion) for the studio.

Speaking on the deal, Andrew Wilson, who has been CEO at EA since 2013, said the following:

“We are thrilled to officially welcome the Playdemic team to Electronic Arts, adding to our growing mobile portfolio and expanding our leadership in sports. The addition of the incredible Playdemic team not only adds to the strength of our mobile teams globally, it also continues our expansion and investment in UK-based talent.”

Excited to tee it up with @PlaydemicStudio ⛳️ Welcome to the @EA Family! pic.twitter.com/a6fR64eRDQ — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Playdemic co-founder Paul Gouge has stated he is “proud to bring the amazing talent” of the Playdemic team to EA. Gouge added that the studio will “continue to build on Golf Clash‘s incredible success” as well as “build new games, which we believe can be even more successful in entertaining and engaging audiences globally”.

On the Google Play Store, Golf Clash is listed as having over 10million downloads, as well as being the third top grossing app in the sports genre. Back in July, Gamesindustry.biz reported that Golf Clash was generating $1.1million (£805,000) in revenue every single day, though the game has grown significantly since then.

Earlier in the year, EA purchased another UK-based studio – Codemasters – for $1.2billion (£879million).

