EA and Marvel join forces for an “all-new” multi-title project

EA has today (October 31) announced that it will be collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on a long-term deal to develop “at least three” new games which will be available for consoles and PC.

In a blog on the EA website, the company announced its collaboration with Marvel and outlined the plans for future games, including further details regarding the first title from the partnership.

Each of the games will follow their own original stories in the Marvel universe, and the first one is already in development. Announced in September, a “single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man game” is being worked on at Motive Studios, which is known for its work on Star Wars: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake.

The Iron Man game will feature an “original narrative” that dives into the character’s deep history to channel “the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark”. The studio aims to give players the knowledge of how it truly feels to play and be Iron Man.

Leading the work on the title is Olivier Proulx, who is known for his work on past Marvel titles including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. “It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today,” he said.

Laura Miele, COO at EA said, “We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans.”

She went on to state that EA looks forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family and that they all “know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players.”

