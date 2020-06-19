EA announces co-op platformer ‘It Takes Two’ for 2021

A new co-op game from developer Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two, was announced during EA Play Live earlier today (June 19).

It was revealed by the studio’s founder, Josef Fares, with a trailer that previewed gameplay and story elements. In the teaser, he described the upcoming game as a co-op action-adventure platformer that will “blow your fucking mind away”.

Check out the trailer below.

The story revolves around parents Cody and May, who are planning to separate, and their young daughter, Rose. “Rose doesn’t want them to divorce so she creates two dolls out of clay and these dolls magically come alive,” says Fares. “You actually control both Cody and May, and you could say you’re almost controlling their emotions.”

Fares adds that the game is like a “crazy rollercoaster ride that crashes and launches players into space”. He also talks about the importance of aligning the story and gameplay mechanics.

“There are even levels where we’re actually making mechanics for their emotions, so again marrying the story and the mechanics,” he says. “And I think for the players that’s going to feel very different, new and unique, they haven’t played anything like this before.”

It Takes Two will be released sometime in 2021 although is currently unknown which consoles the game will be supporting. The game will be published by EA’s indie publishing arm, EA Originals, which launched at EA Play 2016. The initiative sets out to support indie studios from the initial funding stage to marketing to publishing.

It Takes Two will be Hazelight Studios’ second game with EA, the first being 2018’s acclaimed prison escape adventure, A Way Out. That game was also published through EA Originals.

Other games announced during EA Play Live include FIFA 21, Star Wars Squadrons, and the long-awaited return of Skate. A handful of EA’s games have also been added to Steam. These include The Sims 4, Titalfall 2, Dead Space 3 and Need For Speed: Most Wanted.