EA brings more games to Steam, EA Access coming this summer

EA has today released 25 of its games on Steam and announced that their EA Access service will launch on the Valve platform sometime this summer.

Two games from BioWare’s award-winning RPG-series Dragon Age series, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Dragon Age II, are now available on Steam, alongside FPS Crysis 3 and the remastered version of Burnout Paradise.

Multiple titles from the highly popular Need For Speed series, such as Need For Speed: Rivals and the recently released Need For Speed: Heat, have also been launched. There are plans for further games to be added over the summer.

Advertisement

In a press release Mike Blank, EA’s senior vice president of player networks, stated that “we want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play. Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal”.

He then went on to mention the integration of EA Access into Steam by saying that “not only are we excited to have our games on Steam, but we look forward to bringing them even more value when our subscription becomes available this summer”.

The two companies announced their partnership last year, bridging the gap between them and allowing EA titles to be released on Steam. It was also revealed that that EA Access, its subscription-based service which allows players to a library of games, would also be coming to Steam.

There’s no specific release date for when EA Access will be available on Steam outside of a summer release window.