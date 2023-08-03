EA confirms ‘Star Wars Jedi Survivor’ is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, originally only playable on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, is now on its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson spoke in the publisher’s most recent earnings call regarding the first financial quarter of 2024, revealing the new versions.

“Our team at Respawn proudly launched this title to critical acclaim and commercial success. Millions of players have already engaged with the game, making this one of the biggest events in the Star Wars galaxy this year,” said Wilson.

This is in congruence with Electronic Arts’ previous statement that the game reached a huge number of players in its first few weeks.

That being said, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor required a significant amount of patching as it did not play satisfactorily on PC. Reviewers and players noted issues with frame rate drops, game-breaking bugs and other performance-related oversights.

“Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PS4 and Xbox One,” continued Wilson.

No specific release date was suggested by Electronic Arts about the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports of the game in the call.

However, there is more in store for Star Wars fans. “Over the coming year, we will harness the community’s passion and capitalise on key Star Wars franchise moments to drive continued engagement for this incredible game,” said Wilson.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of NME‘s highest-rated releases of 2023, with the title earning a five-star review. “The moment-to-moment play in Survivor is a joy as you’re ambling around, and a few of the set pieces are magical, feeling genuinely next-gen,” said writer Jake Tucker.

Praise was also placed on its cinematic flair, substantial boss fights and stunning visuals, making it “Uncharted for the laser sword generation”.

In other gaming news, actor Amelia Tyler has shared the outtakes for her lines in the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3, encapsulating the ridiculousness that is a Dungeons & Dragons game.