EA finally adds women to the Pro Clubs mode in ‘FIFA 22’

EA has made it so users can play as women in FIFA 22‘s Pro Clubs mode – the first time this has been made possible in the series’ history.

As reported by Eurogamer, the online mode that allows players to create and control a football player of your own design now lets you create female players. After designing a player to your liking, you can then take that player into Pro Clubs where you can compete in matches. Women football players are currently only available to play via international teams and Volta mode – similar to FIFA Street.

This is the latest move the company has made in the FIFA series to be more inclusive to women, following on from the decision to introduce its first-ever English-speaking female commentator with presenter and football pundit Alex Scott.

An unlisted gameplay clip showing off how this will look can be watched below:

In NME’s review of FIFA 21, we said that: “The gameplay is great, career mode lets you make your own fun and it fixes FIFA 20’s biggest gameplay issue. Yeah, it’s pretty much the same as last year, but if we keep ordering the same thing off the menu, why should we complain that the kitchen hasn’t changed the recipe?”

FIFA 22 will launch on October 1 across PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Anyone that pre-orders the game early can gain access from September 27, 2021. Pre-orders before August 11 will also include 4600 FIFA points and the Kylian Mbappé Loan item.

Last week, EA dropped a new gameplay trailer for FIFA 22 alongside an in-depth development blog detailing over 40 improvements the studio have made to the game.

