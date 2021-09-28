EA finally reveals dates for ‘Battlefield 2042’ open beta

EA has announced a much-anticipated open beta weekend for its upcoming military shooter Battlefield 2042, ending months of speculation over when such an event would take place.

As announced on a dedicated section of the game’s official website, the beta will run from October 6-9. However, October 6-7 will be early access days, accessible only to players who have pre-ordered the game, or are members of the EA Play service.

The beta will seemingly focus on the Conquest mode, which developer EA DICE describes as “Battlefield’s massive, iconic sandbox mode returns – the action now centres around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.”

Players will battle across the “Orbital” map, a rocket launch site in French Guiana. EA describes this as “a race against time and hostile conditions as you fight around the site of an imminent rocket launch. Watch out for both enemy fire and upcoming storms on this dynamic map.”

Players will also be able to experiment with four Specialists during the beta. These are the game’s playable classes, and consist of Webster Mackay, who has a movement speed bonus and wields a grappling hook; Maria Falck, a combat surgeon who fires syringes that heal allies and harm enemies; Pyotr Guskovsky, a sentry operator who can deploy turrets; and Wikus van Daele, who can use drones to target enemies, track movements, and unleash EMP blasts.

A dedicated FAQ for the open beta has also been published by EA, which reveals players will be able to pre-load the beta from October 5, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

