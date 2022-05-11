EA has an unannounced “major IP” and a remake planned for 2023

EA has revealed it has four currently unannounced titles planned for release early next year, including a “major IP” and a remake.

Announcing its plans for the current financial year (which ends March 31, 2023) EA shared a list of upcoming releases, with F1 22 coming July 1 and both FIFA 23 and Madden 23 being released before September 30, 2022.

Quarter three will see EA release new NHL and Need For Speed titles while PGA Tour is set to come early 2023 after being delayed from Spring 2022. So far, so expected.

Advertisement

However, EA announced it also has four as-of-yet unannounced titles set for release before April 2023. They are listed as “Major IP”, “Remake”, “Sports Game” and “Partner Title”.

EA has 4 games that have either not been publicly announced or release date not disclosed launching during Q4 of Fiscal Year 2023 (January – March 2023) • "Major IP"

• "Partner Title"

• "Remake"

• "Sports Title" pic.twitter.com/pDGfbRQuvX — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 10, 2022

The partner title could be Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2, which was reportedly looking at a 2023 release date while in April, developers were teasing news of Skate 4.

Elsewhere the remake could be Dead Space which has also been given an early 2023 release window. A developer livestream is set to take place later this week (May 12).

The above schedule doesn’t include The Lord of the Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth, which was announced earlier this week.

Elsewhere in the report, EA said its player network grew 16 per cent during the 2021/2022 financial year, with over 580 million unique active accounts, including 150 million EA Sports FIFA accounts.

Advertisement

Earlier this week (May 10) it was confirmed that FIFA and EA will end their partnership of over two decades, with FIFA 23 the last collaborative title. At the time, EA confirmed it would be renaming the franchise EA Sports FC with the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments and clubs set to remain.

However FIFA has now announced it too will continue making football simulation games alongside “a number of new non-simulation games.” “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.