EA hints at single-player ‘Battlefield’ game via job listing

EA has confirmed it is working on a single-player Battlefield game via a job listing at their new Seattle studio.

The studio, which is being led by Halo’s original art director Marcus Lehto, was announced last year. At the time, it was said it would be explore “narrative, storytelling, and character development” in the Battlefield series but a new job listing has seemingly confirmed a whole new title.

“Battlefield Seattle is focused on building rich, exciting stories with memorable characters and powerful experiences all in the Battlefield universe. We are building a new studio in the Seattle area composed of leaders and talent with a vast array of AAA game dev experience,” says the listing for a design director.

“As we assemble our diverse team, all who have a voice in making great games together, we’re looking for a healthy mixture of tempered veterans and young passionate individuals eager to make a difference,” continues the post before going into specifics.

The candidate “will manage the design team and design vision of a new Battlefield campaign. Your job is to orchestrate the mission design, narrative, game mechanics, and systems to create the highest quality experience possible,” and the listing goes on to say the potential new hire must “define and lead the design efforts necessary for creating a best-in-class single player campaign experience.”

Elsewhere, there are multiple references to a “game” rather than additional levels or standalone content, suggesting the studio will be working on a standalone title, rather than single-player DLC for existing games.

The studio is also hiring a technical director, a lead VFX artist, a development director and a lead character and level designer, so it’s fair to assume a release date for this single-player Battlefield game is still a long way off.

It comes less than a week after EA had to backtrack on a joke it made on social media, where it criticised all single-player games.

In other news, Both James Gunn and Suda51 have taken to Twitter to confirm they’re not involved in the recently announced Lollipop Chainsaw remake.