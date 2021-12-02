EA is building a “connected ‘Battlefield’ universe” with more experiences coming

In a report from GameSpot, EA has announced that they want to build a “connected Battlefield universe” after a big shake-up at the studio.

Battlefield 2042 won’t disappear anytime soon, but EA has big plans to expand the franchise. Vince Zampella, Respawn co-founder and now overseer of the Battlefield franchise, spoke with GameSpot about the plans for the shooter. “This is an ‘And’ strategy in many ways,” Zampella said. “We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042, and we’ll explore new kinds of experiences and business models along the way that we can add to that foundation to provide an awesome array of experiences for our players.”

Zampella didn’t provide any concrete details about how exactly that shared universe will shape out. He also said that the studio intends to build a universe that contains “multiple projects that are interconnected with the player at the centre.” The only confirmed upcoming game is Battlefield Mobile, which is set to release sometime in 2022 and developed by Industrial Toys.

There’s potentially a game in the works from Ripple Effect, formerly DICE LA. And a new, Seattle-based studio founded by Marcus Lehto, who would be best known as the co-creator of Halo, is reportedly going to helm the world-building and narrative for the Battlefield franchise. EA says that both are working on a new “experience” in the Battlefield universe, which means they might not be video games per se.

Battlefield 2042 hasn’t had a perfect launch. At one point in time, more players were playing Farming Simulator 22 than they were the shooter. And we weren’t overly impressed with 2042 in our review, where we said that it “will be best remembered as an example of how not to make a Battlefield game.”

