EA is teasing an imminent ‘Need for Speed’ reveal

Fans eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming Need for Speed game may not have much longer left to wait, if EA‘s social media teasing is to believed.

EA has taken to Twitter to begin teasing eager fans ahead of the game’s upcoming reveal, which is expected later this week.

First, the official Need for Speed Twitter account has been rebranded, most likely to reflect the logo and title of the currently-unannounced game. Additionally, the account’s header image has been updated with a “do not ignore” message.

On top of that, EA has responded to a fan on Twitter to tease them directly, after they asked for confirmation that the game is due to be revealed this week – with the publisher responding with a suggestive eye emoji. It seems safe to assume, then, that the new Need for Speed title will indeed be revealed later this week.

Meanwhile, Codemasters, an EA racing game developer, responded with “Announce Need for Sp…. oh.”

👀 — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 3, 2022

EA confirmed back in May that a new Need for Speed game will be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, and will reportedly be set in a fictionalised version of Chicago, called Lake Shore City. The new game is rumoured to be a current-gen console exclusive, releasing for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and will feature cartoon-style effects mixed with photo-realistic graphics.

Fans are particularly excited about the upcoming game, which sees the Need for Speed franchise returning to the capable hands of Burnout studio Criterion. This marks the first time the developer has worked on the Need For Speed franchise since the release of Need for Speed: Most Wanted back in 2012.

EA handed the franchise back to Criterion back in February 2020, with the publisher saying that it planned to restructure Ghost Games, who handled the previous four Need for Speed titles.

