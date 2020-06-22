EA Motive confirms ‘Star Wars Squadrons’ will not have any microtransactions

EA Motive has announced that its upcoming game, Star Wars Squadrons, will not feature any microtransactions.

Motive’s creative director Ian Frazier has confirmed that the much-anticipated Star Wars game will be a complete experience when released, and that post-launch content is not his team’s focus at the moment.

“Our mindset has been very old school,” Frazier told Game Informer. “We’re trying to say with this game that we have a $40 price point, we want to feel generous to players, and we want it to feel like a complete experience.”

“Like ‘You gave us your $40. Here’s a game that you will love. Thank you.’ That’s it,” he added. “This isn’t something we are building around a live-service strategy. It’s built around a game that is complete and great in its own right.”

A writer at EA Motive, Mitch Dyer, later collaborated Frazier’s announcement in a separate tweet that simply read: “ZERO MICROTRANSACTIONS. None.” Check it out below.

However, Frazier also noted that the possibility of add-on content later in the game’s lifespan is not out of the question. “That’s not to say we will never add anything, I guess we could, but it’s not presented as a live service,” he said.

Star Wars Squadrons was first announced earlier this month after information about the game leaked online. The game was then fully revealed during EA’s Play Live 2020 showcase last week.

The game is based around space combat and players will be able to man the cockpits of X-Wings, TIE Fighters and many other iconic ships from the Star Wars universe. The showcase also revealed more details about the game’s single and multiplayer modes.

Star Wars Squadrons launches on October 2 and will support cross-play between all of its platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.