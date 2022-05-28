EA reveals ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’, sequel to ‘Fallen Order’

The sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now known, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has received an official teaser trailer.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim is in full swing this weekend and enough content has been released to satisfy each segment of the fandom. Most relevant to video game fans, however, is the release of a teaser trailer for the upcoming Jedi: Survivor.

While the existence of the sequel was well-known, fans of the original will be happy to now have a teaser trailer to speculate over. Jedi Fallen Order told the story of Cal Kestis, a Jedi padawan finding his own path towards rebuilding the Jedi order in the wake of the catastrophic Order 66.

Cal will be returning as the protagonist in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and his sidekick BD-1 will also return. Jedi Survivor takes place five years after the events of the original as a more experienced Kestis maintains his fight against the tyranny of the Empire.

The pre-rendered teaser trailer shows Cal observing a person suspended in a bacta tank as a sinister-sounding Pau’an narrator comments on the futility of the Jedi’s fight. The bacta tank shots are interspersed with other scenes, notably Cal dueling with a hooded Sith, stormtroopers marching and the narrator machinating over a screen.

During an interview with Star Wars.com, game director Stig Asmussen spoke about the possibilities that current-gen consoles offer the team at Respawn.

“So I think the biggest thing is ray tracing, or lighting. That’s allowing us to do real-time lighting, all the time, at a fidelity that’s well beyond anything that we’ve ever produced before. Since it’s real-time, we get to see the changes as we tweak the lights — immediately, essentially. That means that we have more time to polish, that means that we can iterate more, and we can get better results that feel more filmic.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is expected to launch in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

