EA says ‘Apex Legends’ Solos mode “negatively impacted” the game

Respawn Entertainment will not be making the Solos mode permanent on Apex Legends as it was detrimental to gameplay.

According to the official patch notes for ‘The Old Ways’ event, which started yesterday (April 7), Solos mode undermines the game’s integral co-op elements as it renders “some Legend abilities […] useless”.

This is due to the fact that Legends and their abilities were designed to complement teamplay and squad composition. Respawn also revealed in the notes that Solos mode also “negatively impacted” the game in terms of retaining new players.

However, the post didn’t rule out bringing the mode back in the future. “These are just some of the reasons we decided not to include Solos in today’s update [but] we’re still exploring ways to allow a Solo experience,” it reads.

This news arrives on the back of the company’s decision to make Duos mode a fixture in the game; the mode returned yesterday, alongside the ‘The Old Ways’ event.

The new update also re-introduced Kings Canyon, the original Apex Legends map, in rotation with the game’s other arena, World’s Edge. The patch notes pointed out that keeping the maps in rotation (as opposed to being selection-based) helps to “keep queue times as short as possible”. The company will also occasionally bring back “other versions” of the two maps to keep things fresh.

Much like previous events ‘Grand Soiree’ and ‘System Override’, ‘The Old Ways’ also features an exclusive event prize track where players can earn rewards through completing daily challenges. The prizes include new skins for the Legend Gibraltar and the weapon Devotion, as well as an XP boost.