EA Sports and Sheffield FC are asking ‘FIFA 22’ players to stop rage quitting

To celebrate the founding of the world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC, EA Sports are encouraging players to stop rage quitting games of FIFA 22.

The “FOAT Code”, which stands for First Of All Time, “calls on the FIFA community to follow the unwritten rules of FIFA including asking players not to quit matches in rage and asking players not to pause the game mid-match.”

The code goes on to ask that players “skip thy replay if thy goal isn’t worth a replay” and that “they who celebrate every sweaty goal shall be shunned”.

While it’s a nice sentiment, it’s extremely unlikely that the FIFA community are going to abide by these rules, especially considering the communities general distaste for the developer behind the football mega-hit.

In FIFA 22, thanks to the new-look FUT Champs game mode, the community has seemingly come to a collective agreement to quit games, if they themselves have nothing else to play for, in return giving their opponents a “free win” which could see them reach a higher rank.

Interestingly, this is technically against EA’s terms of service, but it’s unlikely that it will ever be enforced. What has been enforced, however, was EA’s recent decision to ban over 30,000 accounts for exploiting a glitch that allowed players to circumvent receiving a loss on their account.

We have identified over 30K active accounts that exploited this issue consistently and have suspended them from FIFA 22 online for 7 days, preventing them from participating in this week’s FUT Champions Finals. Read about our Positive Play Charter here – https://t.co/KR5ZrE9X5O https://t.co/c5wih0bkGR — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) October 20, 2021

Elsewhere, veteran TV presenter Sir. Trevor McDonald will take the reins as the new GamesMaster when the show returns. He takes over Sir. Patrick Moore who had held the role from 1992 until 1998.