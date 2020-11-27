EA Sports are bringing back iconic footballers to ‘FIFA 21’

EA Sports has brought back older Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, as well as introducing three new Icon squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21.

The new packs have been added to FIFA Ultimate Team and include classic players from over the years with the pack named Best of TOTW, holding players such as Lionel Messi at rank 94. Amongst the three new SBCs includes Luis Hernández, boasting a card of 85, and is backed with an 88-rated Juan Sebástian Verón and Dennis Bergkamp at rank 90.

Players can grab the new packs from today (November 27) in FIFA 21 and continue building up their FUT.

Check out the announcement tweets below:

Best of Team of the Week, available now until December 1. #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/3AxsZdOzeT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 26, 2020

3 more Icon SBCs are now live in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/x68Y2Axn0Y — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 26, 2020

The Team of the Week cards are compiled of iconic footballers over the years and contains: Lionel Messi 94-rated (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski 92-rated (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mané 91-rated (Liverpool), Sergio Ramos 90-rated (Real Madrid), N’Golo Kanté 89-rated (Chelsea), Alejandro Gómez 87-rated (Atalanta), Wissam Ben Yedder 86-rated (AS Monaco), Kyle Walker 86-rated (Manchester City), Marcus Rashford 86-rated (Manchester United), Federico Valverde 85-rated (Real Madrid), and Renato Sanches 82-rated (Lille).

FIFA 21 will be coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on December 4, bringing a sleuth of upgrades that aim to drastically change-up the game. With brand new gameplay mechanics such as GameCam, which lets players see the game play out in a new way, other inclusions also include PS5 specific features involving the DualSense controller.

David Beckham recently denied being dropped £40million for a FIFA 21 cameo, following reports that the former football player was paid the amount.