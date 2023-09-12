‘EA Sports FC 24’ top-rated players include Erling Haaland and Alexia Putellas

EA Sports FC 24 has named and rated the highest performing football players in the anticipated game, and expectedly, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland tops the list.

With a total of 42 goals scored in his first season at Manchester City and his contribution to the club’s continental treble this year, it’s unsurprising that he is a must-have in EA Sports FC 24.

As well as Haaland, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne and PSG star Kylian Mbappé share a rating of 91.

Following these four are Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen, Harry Kane, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Sam Kerr, Thibaut Courtois and Lionel Messi with a score of 90.

The remainder of the presently announced players were given a rating of 89 — Ada Hegerberg, Alex Morgan, Alexandra Popp, Alisson, Debinha, Guro Reiten, Kadidiatou Diani, Mapi Leon, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Mohamed Salah, Neymar Jr, Rodri, Ruben Dias, Vinicius Jr and Virgil Van Dijk.

In EA Sports FC 24, Ultimate Team is now known as Ultimate Team Evolutions. Moreover, in a first for the series, the feature includes women players which was interpreted by a few fans to be unrealistic.

“We want this game and this brand, this club, this ecosystem, to welcome everybody,” countered Electronic Arts vice president and executive producer John Shepherd. Toxicity is inadmissible in the game, continued the executive, and explained that it is “something [they] take really seriously”.

“It’s a group of people constantly looking at the toxicity in the game and understanding how we can make sure it is a safe environment for everybody. But it’s one of those things that’s going to take constant effort for us to continue to focus on,” Shepherd said.

EA Sports FC 24 releases for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch on September 29.

