EA Sports signs “one of a kind, multi-year partnership” with Spain’s top football division

EA Sports has announced a “one of a kind, multi-year partnership” with La Liga, Spain’s top football division.

Set to start in the 2023/2024 season, the partnership “will allow both parties to deliver groundbreaking experiences for global football fans” and include title naming rights for all La Liga competitions, a complete rebrand of La Liga with EA Sports including all logos, graphics, fonts and other visual elements, while also “delivering new in-game integration, broadcast highlights, and joint commitments to supporting grassroots initiatives,” according to a news post.

The deal will reportedly cost EA 30 million euros (£25million) a year

“EA Sports is committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive experiences in global football,” said EA Sports’ David Jackson. “Our innovative new partnership with La Liga further elevates that ambition and solidifies both organisations’ position at the centre of football culture. The visible reach and scale of this partnership is deeply exciting.”

EA will become the main sponsor of La Liga from 2023-24. The deal will include EA Sports naming rights for the league in a deal worth $205M over five years, per @partidazocope 🎮🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/9EtpGIP3Qo — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 2, 2022

“We’re thrilled to partner with a worldwide leader in football fandom to better connect our fans to their favourite clubs, players, and La Liga competitions,” added EA’s Nick Wlodyka. “The contributions from La Liga to our EA Sports FC portfolio will be immense, not only from a visual aspect, but across technological and game development improvements, further blurring the lines between the real and virtual worlds of football.”

Apparently, information on EA Sports FC products will be made available in Summer 2023.

In May, it was confirmed that FIFA and EA had ended their partnership, with FIFA 23 being their last game together.

At the time, EA confirmed it would be renaming the franchise EA Sports FC with the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments and clubs set to remain, while FIFA announced it would continue to make “the best” football simulation games.

