‘EA Sports UFC 4’ gets release date, new reveal trailer

EA Sports has officially announced EA Sports UFC 4, the next instalment in its popular MMA video game franchise, alongside its release date and a bevy of new features.

EA Sports UFC 4 will arrive worldwide on August 14 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will be playable from August 7 onwards for EA Access subscribers. The game will also be headed the next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, when they are released this holiday season.

Check out the reveal trailer for the game below.

The upcoming game will boast more fluid clinch-to-strike combos that promise to be more realistic, revamped takedowns with new ability- and control-based animations, as well as simplified control for submissions. Current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal have been confirmed to grace the cover of the game.

EA Sports UFC 4 will feature new fight settings and locations that touch on the “origins” of mixed martial arts, such as the Kumite, the Backyard, UFC Apex and Action Avenue. The Kumite and Backyard locations will be pre-order bonuses but can be unlocked in standard editions through completing several milestones.

There are also new multiplayer options in Blitz Battles and Online World Championships where players can test their mettle against other people across the world.

Heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will both feature in the game. Both fighters are available as pre-order bonuses, or they can be unlocked by completing the career mode. Bruce Lee will also return to the game, much like in UFC 3.

It is also worth noting that while the game will include majority of its current roster, several notable personnel will not be making their return to the game, including legendary commentator Joe Rogan. His commentary will instead be replaced by Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik.

EA Sports UFC 4 is available for pre-order now.