EA teases next ‘Mass Effect’ game with new poster

EA has teased a new entry to the Mass Effect series yesterday (November 7), with a poster claiming “Mass Effect will continue”.

The poster itself is an orbital shot that shows the crew of a space ship approaching a large crater, with the tag “Mass Effect will continue” included at the bottom.

While the poster offers more official artwork associated with the next game in the series, it’s not the first news that fans have heard. Back in 2020, Bioware confirmed that “a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe“, though added that the title is in “early stages“.

We have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect. 👀 Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! pic.twitter.com/kUwASGJhcx — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2021

Shortly afterward, the first concept art for the game was revealed. Artwork included shots of a swampy alien planet, an orbiting space station, and more.

Back in September, a job listing by Bioware suggested that the next Mass Effect game will be built in Unreal Engine 4. The listing was for a franchise technical director, and specifically said that a successful applicant would be working on Mass Effect.

Meanwhile, EA is working on a reboot for Dead Space, though the development team is “heads down” in development and won’t be sharing any more news until 2022. Despite that, a development stream hosted earlier in the year revealed some early footage and comparison shots to the 2008 title.

The team at EA Motive has also revealed that it plans to “do away” with some dated aspects of the original game, and wants to ensure that “the game stays relevant to modern audiences”.

In other news, Konami has “temporarily” pulled Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from all digital storefronts.