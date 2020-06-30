EA to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse within its community

Electronic Arts (EA) has issued a statement in response to sexual harassment and abuse within its community after a wave of allegations within the industry surfaced over the past week.

In a new post on its website, the company states that all complaints of harassment and abuse in its communities will be taken seriously and investigated. It also asks for people to come forward to prevent these incidents from happening again.

“These behaviours are never ok – not in our communities or any others,” EA’s statement reads. “We are deeply committed to ensuring there is safe space for people to come forward and taking the right actions on behalf of our community.”

“We take every allegation seriously and we investigate it. We are deeply committed to ensuring there is safe space for people to come forward and taking the right actions on behalf of our community. The stories we’ve heard recently make it clear there is still a lot of work to be done in our industry.”

The company also encouraged EA employees who may have encountered these behaviours to tell their manager or People Experience leader immediately. Those who feel uncomfortable with that can also report anonymously. Players who encounter misconduct in games, from other members of the community or EA staff, can also report incidents through individual games, as detailed here.

EA’s latest statement comes weeks after the company launched its Positive Play Charter, which serves as a set of community guidelines. Repeat offenders risk being permanently banned by the company.