EA to “stop further development” of the ‘Project Cars’ series

EA has confirmed that it will be halting “further development and investment” of Project Cars, bringing the racing series to an end.

The news was reported today (November 8) by Gamesindustry.biz, and has been confirmed by EA.

“Following an evaluation of the next Project Cars title and its longer-term growth potential, we have made the decision to stop further development and investment for the franchise,” shared an EA spokesperson.

“Decisions like these are very hard, but allow us to prioritise our focus in areas where we believe we have the strongest opportunity to create experiences that fans will love,” they continued. “We are focusing on our strengths in our racing portfolio, particularly licensed IP and open-world experiences, and expanding our franchises to be more socially-led with long-term live services that will engage global communities.”

“Games are at the heart of sports and racing entertainment, and with shifting fan expectations, we recognise the need to evolve our games beyond pure play, providing experiences for fans to also watch, create and connect with their friends.”

According to GamesIndustry.biz, EA decided to shelve Project Cars after acquiring Codemasters, the owner of developer Slightly Mad Studios, and deciding the series was unlikely to become successful.

Created in 2015, the last title in the series was 2020’s Project Cars 3. EA’s spokesperson has added that EA is “working with everyone impacted by this decision to place them into suitable roles across our EA Sports and racing portfolio.”

Earlier in the year, Slightly Mad Studios confirmed that Project Cars and Project Cars 2 would be delisted from all storefronts due to issues with licensing.

