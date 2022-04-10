‘eFootball 2022’ feedback being taken “very seriously” by Konami

Ahead of eFootball 2022’s 1.0 update, Konami has detailed why it launched the game in an unfavourable state and how it intends to address player feedback.

eFootball 2022’s first major update is releasing on April 14 and will bring improvements to the game that received a very negative response when it launched into Early Access last year. Speaking to VGC, a representative from Konami discussed some of the issues.

“It’s hard to point to one deciding aspect. The incompletion of the game came as a result of multiple factors including the transition to a new football game engine, the support of next-generation consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the change of play style to free-to-play and furthermore, we tried to deliver new eFootball 2022 for players as soon as possible.

“Resultantly, the game received harsh feedback about the quality. Since eFootball’s launch back in September, however, we have prioritised improvements and corrections based on the feedback and opinions we received,” they continued.

“We are taking the opinions of our players very seriously. Since the release last September, we have prioritised improvements and corrections based on the feedback and opinions we received. We will continue to work on the game’s improvement and as always, the player’s valued feedback is much appreciated.”

“We didn’t have any plans to postpone the release because we ultimately had a strong desire to deliver the new eFootball 2022 game to users as soon as possible.”

Recently, NME got a hands-on preview of eFootball 2022’s 1.0 update. We said: “A lot of time has been spent reworking the gameplay, one of eFootball’s biggest problems. Pleasingly there have been serious leaps in terms of passing. It’s no longer quite as slow and cumbersome as it was previously, with attacks feeling closer to what you see on the television and not at your local Power League.”

