‘eFootball 2022’ full launch delayed to spring 2022, all pre-orders refunded

Konami has announced that eFootball 2022 v1.0 has been delayed from November 11 to spring 2022, and pre-orders for the 2022 Premium Player Pack have been cancelled.

In a press release sent out today (November 5), Konami has confirmed that the v1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022 has been “postponed until spring 2022”.

Furthermore, all pre-orders for the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack have been cancelled, and buyers will be automatically refunded. Players may need to wait for their money back, as Konami note the process “may take time”.

Announcing the delay, Konami shared the following:

“We have been working diligently towards distributing an update that will bring new content to the game, including a new mode where you can strengthen and play with an original team, as well as support for mobile devices on November 11, 2021,” reads the statement.

“Unfortunately, we have concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and have decided to postpone the delivery.”

Earlier in the week, Konami announced a release date for version 0.9.1 and clarified that the patch “serves to fix bugs only”.

Konami’s eFootball title launched to heavy criticism back in September, becoming the worst rated Steam game of all time and leading to the company issuing a public apology. Some of the issues raised by players include buggy character models, poor animations, and a lack of playable content.

In our own preview of eFootball, we said that the inclusion of only nine teams meant “there’s no gameplay good enough that is going to make that feel like enough, free or not”.

