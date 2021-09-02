‘eFootball 2022’ launches worldwide for consoles and PC on September 30

eFootball 2022 will launch worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on September 30.

Announced today by Konami, the game formally known as PES 2022 promises a wealth of changes to the Pro Evolution Soccer formula including the key fact that it’s now free-to-play.

However, not all of those updates and changes will be seen on September 30. Konami has referred to the launch as a “taste of what to expect” before a major update goes live in Autumn.

The launch content is scaled back with just nine teams available at launch. These include FC Barcelona, FC Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, and São Paulo FC. A choice of six stadiums are also available including Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, and eFootball Stadium.

Besides offline play against friends or the AI, there will also be weekly online events using pre-set teams and providing rewards such as GP which can be used in-game. Players will be able to play across generations with PlayStation 5 players teaming up against PlayStation 4 users, and Xbox Series X|S users able to go against Xbox One players.

More content will be added later this Autumn including the platform’s new monetisation model which Konami promises will be “re-balanced to ensure that all players can reach the same potential, regardless of how they acquire in-game items”.

Other new content in Autumn will include the Creative Teams mode which has players able to sign footballers and coaches that match their favourite formations and tactics before training them to play against others around the world.

New match modes will also include the eFootball Creative League, Tour Event, Challenge Event, Online Quick Match and Online Match Lobby, although Konami has stressed that certain match modes will go live after the initial launch.

For now, expect to see eFootball 2022 on your games console or PC from September 30 with future updates bulking out the game over time.

