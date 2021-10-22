‘eFootball 2022’ patch delayed until November

After a disastrous launch, Konami‘s attempts to fix the issues with eFootball 2022 have hit another low as its upcoming patch has now been delayed.

Having received “overwhelmingly negative” reviews on Steam, with fans blasting the awful graphics and animations, as well as a huge dearth of content, eFootball 2022 was set to receive a 0.91 update this month, which would begin addressing some of the issues.

However, a new message from the game’s official Twitter account has informed players that rather than arriving on October 28 as planned, the patch has now been delayed to an unspecified date in “early November”.

“We sincerely apologise for the delay and the inconvenience caused. Our hope is that the additional time taken will allow us to ensure the experience is improved for all of our users,” the message reads.

“We will announce the date and details of the fixes as soon as they are confirmed. In the meantime, we will continue to work on improving the game and look forward to working with you on eFootball 2022.”

It’s unclear whether this delay will also impact the unlocking of the premium DLC content that was available to pre-order in September but which can’t be used until mid-November.

eFootball 2022 is a rebrand of Konami’s long-running PES football series, which has also transformed into a free-to-play title. While its launch on September 30 was essentially a demo, as it’s still not version 1.0, some fans are still giving it the benefit of the doubt, although a delay to fixing its problems may stretch what patience they have.

