‘eFootball’ has a £30 DLC that can’t be used for 2 months

Pro Evolution Soccer successor eFootball has a £30 premium pre-order DLC that can’t be used until two months after the game launches.

Although Konami’s eFootball is free-to-play, an upcoming premium DLC has now appeared on both PlayStation and Xbox stores, for the princely sum of £32.98 ($39.99).

The “eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack” includes the base game, 6 “Chance Deals” (or 8 if you pre-order in advance) along with 2,800 eFootball Coins.

Whichever way you choose to buy, the Chance Deals and eFootball coins can’t be used straight away. In fact, you won’t get your hands on them until well after the game launches, “after the update scheduled for mid-November of 2021”.

Considering that eFootball is launching on September 30, 2021, this means a two-month wait for anyone tempted by this new DLC.

According to VGC, Chance Deals let players sign one of sixteen different “top-tier Ambassador and partner club players”. Apparently, you can’t get the same one twice, so each time you use a Chance Deal, you’ll get a different player from the list.

Interestingly, you can purchase the bundle more than once – that means, if you want the full list of sixteen top tier players, you’re looking at spending around £66 (or $80) on this eFootball DLC.

However, when the game launches on September 30, there won’t be any Chance Deals players to claim, and you won’t be able to spend your eFootball coins, either. In fact, the game will only allow friendly matches at launch, either locally or online, with one of nine teams.

The first eFootball update in mid-November will feature a number of new modes, including Creative Teams, where players build their own squad (similar to myClub in the PES games). It’s here that you’ll be able to use those Chance Deals and eFootball coins.

Eventually, you’ll even be able to earn more coins while playing, too. After playing a certain number of matches, you’ll be rewarded with “Match Passes” – a reward item that grants players Nominating Contracts (allowing players to choose a specific player for their team), eFootball coins, and more. There’s also a premium “Advantage Match Pass” that seems to function much like a Season Pass for even better rewards.

