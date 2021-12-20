Eggnut Games teases sequel to gorgeous post-noir indie ‘Backbone’ in 2022

Developer Eggnut Games is rounding out the year with the first glimpse at a new Backbone game. The untitled game is in development now, with its release planned for 2022.

While the reveal – made both on Twitter and as part of publisher Raw Fury’s “Rawcember” slate of announcements – doesn’t give much away, it does show that the game will be maintaining the stunningly detailed pixel art of the original game.

NEW BACKBONE GAME

2022 pic.twitter.com/owbdJSSkU3 — Backbone (@backbonegame) December 20, 2021

Backbone itself was released in June 2021. Described by Eggnut as “a post-noir roleplaying detective adventure”, players take on the role of Howard Lotor, a classically downbeat private detective caught up in “a deeply personal story of change and transformation” on the mean streets of a dystopian Vancouver. Also, you’re a raccoon.

The game stood out for its anthropomorphic world and its striking visuals. Eggnut employed high-definition pixel art and used 3D techniques, including dynamic lighting, weather effects, volumetric fog, and neon lights to help create a distinct look.

Mechanically, Backbone was inspired by classic point-and-click adventure games, with elements of stealth and exploration as Howard travelled the city, now a walled-off and isolationist state. It also featured elaborate dialogue trees and a degree of relationship management with the game’s expansive cast.

Both developer and publisher are keeping quiet on any details about the project, each simply showing the 25-second preview video, which shows an empty street in the middle of a snowstorm. While fans are now speculating on Eggnut’s Twitter feed about what the game will be, the only thing Eggnut has revealed is that “we can’t tell you whether it’s a sequel or a prequel or a racing game just yet, but please know that it’s more gay”.

The first Backbone is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

