‘Elden Ring’ Confessor and Samurai classes detailed ahead of launch

More classes have been revealed by FromSoftware ahead of Elden Ring’s launch later this month.

On the game’s official Twitter account the Confessor and Samurai classes were revealed and detailed, which follows similar class reveals for the game as well.

The Confessor is described as “a church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incantations,” whilst the Samurai is “a capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Handy with katana and longbows.”

Advertisement

Other recent tweets showcased the Bandit and Astrologer, alongside the Warrior and Prisoner.

CONFESSOR: A church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incantations. SAMURAI: A capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Handy with katana and longbows. Pre-Order #ELDENRING: https://t.co/PTkxSAMqvh pic.twitter.com/OkdCYsGPZU — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 15, 2022

The PC specs for Elden Ring have now been revealed, and it looks like the minimum requirements are quite high for the game.

Last month it was announced by FromSoftware that the Dark Souls trilogy servers were being temporarily shut down due to a discovered hack exploit, and these will still be down after this months release of Elden Ring. Now, the person who discovered the exploit and attempted to warn FromSoftware has said they will be making it public soon.

“FromSoftware has just announced their plan regarding the Dark Souls servers and confirmed the exploit will be fixed in Elden Ring,” the person told VGC recently. “As such, I am planning to go through with the public disclosure. For now, I don’t know the exact date since I will be quite busy next week, but it will be a few days up to a week before Elden Ring‘s release.”

Elden Ring releases on February 25 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

Advertisement

In other news, the Nintendo Switch Sports online play test is happening this weekend, and can be signed up for right now. The play time won’t start until February 19 however.