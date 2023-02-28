‘Elden Ring’ creator is looking at ‘Escape From Tarkov’ for inspiration

Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed that he’s been looking at Escape From Tarkov for inspiration.

Elden Ring currently has a variety of multiplayer game modes but in a new interview with IGN, Miyazaki has said he’s keeping an eye on titles like Escape From Tarkov.

Responding to a question about what new technologies, trends, or ideas in gaming he finds inspiring or exciting right now, Miyazaki said: “I’m not really sure whether this is the latest trend, but the multiplayer elements that in terms of both technology and the game designs, we keep updating [them].”

“So I’m really interested in that as one of the fans and one of the creators. Especially speaking of [Escape From] Tarkov, for example. So I’m basically paying attention to those elements as a creator and fan of the game.”

He continued: “Other folks in the industry, they keep updating multiplayer network functionality and the game design in order to change the way that the players are involved in the gameplay, and how the players are used as one of the resources for the gameplay. So that’s why I’m paying attention to these elements.”

Earlier today, FromSoftware announced a massive expansion for Elden Ring.

Shadow Of The Erdtree is currently in development and will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. No further details have been revealed.

Following Elden Ring‘s Game Of The Year win at The Game Awards 2022 last December, director Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted at “several more things” set to come for the acclaimed role-playing title.

As for Tarkov, a community-led anti-cheat Discord that provided report filtering for developer Battlestate Games has shut down, less than two weeks after the initiative was announced.

Battlestate Games is also under fire over a video that claims to reveal how widespread cheating in Escape From Tarkov is. Today (February 28), the studio announced that it has increased the detection speed of its anti-cheat but acknowledged wider changes may take “a lot of overhaul”.

