‘Elden Ring’ datamine reveals potential colosseum DLC

A dataminer has found an inaccessible Elden Ring building that might be used for downloadable content (DLC) in the future.

Discovered by famed Soulsborne dataminer Lance McDonald, the footage of the building looks a lot like a massive colosseum.

McDonald believes it’s for a forthcoming Player vs Player (PvP) focused DLC package. The YouTube video offers some insight of what to expect from the currently inaccessible area.

The building is huge and has a ghostly figure waiting outside. When interacted with, the figure says “all I wanted was to fight”. He continues by adding “to fight, as a warrior, at last. So why? Why, O guidance of grace, will this door not open?”

Currently, the building is obviously unfinished but the figure discussing fighting strongly suggests that it could be an arena for battles.

In the past, all three Dark Souls games added arenas for online fights after their launch. This would be a natural next step for the huge hit.

Last week, it was revealed that Elden Ring was the fastest selling ‘Souls‘ game so far. The challenging action RPG continues to be a huge success across all platforms.

Players have also got involved with adding to the game. A recent mod has added a photo mode to the PC version. There is also now an in-browser interactive map to help players keep track of their progress.

