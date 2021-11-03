‘Elden Ring’ devs will reveal gameplay footage later this week

It’s been announced that Elden Ring developers will be sharing a chunk of gameplay footage later this week, ahead of a series of closed beta tests.

The game was originally meant to be released January 21 2022 but was delayed by five-weeks back in September, with a tweet saying: “Important message: Elden Ring will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations.”

Since then, fans have had few updates from FromSoftware, but it’s just been announced that tomorrow (November 4), the company will be revealing fifteen minutes of gameplay footage from Elden Ring.

Join us for a 15-minute glimpse of #ELDENRING gameplay on November 4th at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT

Twitch: https://t.co/jFFOwDSEfr — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 3, 2021

The showcase will start at 2pm GMT and be available to watch on Twitch and Youtube, with those wanting language subtitles advised to head to the latter platform.

Later this month, a Closed Test Event will see select players get to experience Elden Ring for the first time. Applications to take part have now closed, with participants currently being selected.

​​The Closed Test will run in several sessions, as opposed to being open for the duration of the two day period. The sessions are as follows:

12pm – 3pm CET, November 12

4am – 7am CET, November 13

8p – 11pm CET, November 13

12pm – 3pm CET, November 14

4am – 7am CET, November 15

It was announced in October that Elden Ring was “in the final stages of development”, according to producer Yasuhiro Kitao.

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has also worked on the game. In an interview earlier this year, he spoke about his contributions to the world-building of the title.

“I worked up a fairly detailed background for them, and then they took it from there. As a big factor in fantasy and science fiction, you’re not only talking about the characters in the plot, but the setting is almost as important as everything else.”