‘Elden Ring’ has been delayed – closed beta announced

Elden Ring, the upcoming game from FromSoftware, has been delayed until February 25, 2022.

In a tweet posted today (October 18) from the Elden Ring account, it stated “Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations.”

The tweet went on to say, “Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING Team”.

This ‘Closed Test’ will run from November 12 through November 14, players can sign up here.

The Closed Test will run in several sessions, as opposed to being open for the duration of the two day period. The sessions are as follows;

12pm – 3pm CET, November 12

4am – 7am CET, November 13th

8p – 11pm CET, November 13

12pm – 3pm CET, November 14

4am – 7am CET, November 15

A brief trailer was also revealed showing off snippets of gameplay.

Recently, supposed leaked footage of the game was released to Twitter. As reported in VGC, the 27-second clip surfaced on various YouTube channels before being removed. Industry insider Jeff Grubb said the alleged footage is running on Xbox One, and likely Xbox One X “based on framerate”.

Games journalist Gene Park also shared Grubb’s tweet, adding, “This is not footage the press saw a few months ago [at Gamescom 2021],” although it’s not clear how new or old it is.

The Elden Ring clip doesn’t show much but does show the player as a cloaked armoured warrior looking around a rocky environment, while a large fortress looms in the background. It also shows that, unlike the Dark Souls games from developer FromSoftware, there is a dedicated jump button.

