‘Elden Ring’ is the most wishlisted game on Steam

Next month’s FromSoftware title Elden Ring sits atop the Steam wishlist charts in 2022, alongside some other highly anticipated titles.

The Souls-like title from the developer that created the genre releases on February 24 this year, and it’s topping the list of Steam’s most wishlisted games. The top ten titles are listed, in order, below:

Advertisement

According to a recent ESRB rating for Elden Ring, it’s going to contain a lot of amputated arms, some harsh language, and opponents covered in scales and scars.

“The game includes depictions of gore: collectable items that include severed fingers and tongues; a boss character cutting off its arm; severed arms hanging from a ceiling,” reads the rating.

Hidetaka Miyazaki also recently came out and said that the Demon’s Souls remake put pressure on Elden Ring in terms of graphical fidelity. “Yes, I’m pretty sure our graphics-creation staff felt that pressure more than anyone else,” he stated.

“And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development.

“So this is always an area where I feel a little bit apologetic towards my graphics team because I know they work extremely hard,” Miyazaki continued. “And they’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made.”

Advertisement

In other news, according to a recent ESRB rating, Triangle Strategy has “suggestive innuendo” in the game, among some other details.